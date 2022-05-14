The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Hurricane Show Fowl, 138 Hollybrook Drive, Inez, owned by Michael Carey
- Tex-Mex Up In Smokes, 2279 Oliver Road, owned by Rocio Cedillo Leal
- Goyen’s Guide Services, 313 Maplewood Drive, owned by Dan W. Goyen Jr.
- Hartman’s Auto Sales, 11627 U.S. 87 N., owned by Butch Hartman
- Mom 2 Mom, 5439 Farm-to-Market Road 236, owned by Kaye Shook
- Superstar Productions, P.O. Box 266, Goliad, owned by Mark Almaguer
- Slam Dunk Enterprise, 402 W. Power Ave., No. 3, owned by Clarence A. Smalls Jr.
