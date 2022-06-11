The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Sterling Stream Cleaning, 506 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Jessica Gilbert
- Thomgirl Designs & Eclectic Finds, 3908 N. Farm-to-Market Road 444, Inez, owned by Terry Thomas
- To Dye For Hair Salon, 2905 N. Azalea St., owned by Stefanie Escobar
- Mary’s Cleaning Services, 3308 Glendale St., owned by Mary Ramos
- SR’s Closet, 128 Waterford Drive, owned by Rudy Lozano
- A.S. Phone Boutique, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., owned by America Samuels
- Blu’s Smalls, 311 Ball Airport Road, owned by Belinda E. Flores
- Crossroads Appointment and Referral Services (C.A.R.S.), 5609 John Stockbauer Drive, No. 1101, owned by Zacrah Davis
- The Story I Needed to Hear Podcast, 1321 Juan Antonio Road, owned by Ingra Sparkman
- Bangin’ Lawncare, 3705 Paradise Ranch Road, owned by Thomas Bang
- Collectors Trading Company, 3610 N. Laurent St., owned by Dominic Cavazos
