The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Guadalupe Lascarez, 3324 Mayfair Drive, owned by Guadalupe Lascarez
- Boulevard Enterprises, 803 Hiller St., Unit B, owned by John Lara
- The Soup Pot, 225 Navajo Drive, owned by Darrel Edward Simons
- J&I Real Estate Investors, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St. Apartment 9305, owned by J&I Real Estate Investors
- Sweet Trend Boutique, 412 S. Mantz St., owned by Nicole Ramos
- Squared Up Construction, 693 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez, owned by Jeremy Stout
- Shine Bright, 4109 John Stockbauer Drive, No. 9104, owned by Melissa Rogers
- Designs by Francine, 2403 College Drive, owned by Francine T. Schmidt
- Lola’s Auto Insurance, 2908 Algie St., owned by Laurie Padron
- River of Hope Counseling Center, 5606 N. Navarro St., Suite 202, owned by Otilia Mendoza-Chavez, MA LCP
- Midnight Moon, 3302 Catalpa St., owned by Denise Mebane
- Midnight Moon Rustic Creations, 3303 Catalpa St., owned by Denise Mebane
- Optimal Expressions Photo, P.O. Box 486, Inez, owned by Candace V. Helms
- Teapea and Co., 101 S. Ben Jordan St., Apartment 1802, owned by Payge Lewis and Toryn Littles
- Lola Auto Insurance, 2904 Algie St., owned by Laurie Padron
