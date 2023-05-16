The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
Lux Nails Spa, 1908 Navarro St. # 500, Victoria, owned by Dai Van Tran.
Daph Construction & Remodeling, 1606 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, owned by Daniela A Perez Hernandez.
Shafer Tree Works, 630 Brady Road, Inez, owned by Kaiden Shafer.
Brightons Balloons, 109 Laguna Drive, Victoria, owned by Monica M Garcia.
Rodriguez Trucking, 803 E. Rosebud Ave., Victoria, Juan G Rodriguez.
Gallo's Painting, 1214 Wardmont, Houston, owned by Eduardo Hinojosa.
Hossfly Enterprises, 4006 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Ken Allison and Shawn Davis.
VBP Builders, 156 Serene Drive East, Victoria, owned by Josue Puente.