The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Texaz Tile, 205 N. Cleveland St., owned by Evetier Flores
- South Texas Metal Works, 668 Sunset Drive, owned by Matthew Shelton
- Docs Fence Company, 906 Mead Road, owned by David E. Esslinger
- Class A Construction, 102 Antelope Circle, owned by Tom Cordova
- Gonzalez Construction, P.O. Box 274, owned by Constantino Gonzalez
- Wheat General Construction Services, 301 Augusta Drive, No. 6108, owned by Johnny B. Wheat
- Posh Nails, 8902 N. Navarro St., Suite 150, owned by Vien Ho
