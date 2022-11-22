The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
Truax Taxidermy, 12202 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria, owned by Dakota Truax
The Quill and Brush, 2506 Linda Drive, Victoria, owned by Jonathan Emanuel Garcia
Watson Design Works, 106 Buckingham St., Victoria, owned by Alicia Watson
Twenty Nine Eleven Permanent Jewelry, 202 E. Constitution St., Victoria, owned by Jessica Gonzales
Mike Collins Tennis Pro, 2202 Bone Aire Ave., Victoria, owned by Michael Collins
Zarbock's Welding Services, 172 King Drive, Victoria, owned by James D. Zarbock
Mi Casa De Hilo, 1501 E. Red River St., Victoria, owned by Selina Romero
Cracker Jack Tree Service, 201 S. Moody St., Victoria, owned by Kenneth Miller Jr.
Council Custom Services, DBA Custom Clean, 103 Summit View, Victoria, owned by Jeffrey Council