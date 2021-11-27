The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Padron & Son’s Remodeling, 4370 Burroughsville Road, owned by Roger Garcia Padron Jr.
- The Antique Boutique, 302 Whispering Creek St., owned by Kathryn K. McCoy
- Grow With The Flow Landscaping, 303 W. Nueces St., Apt. B, owned by Kimberly Bay and Timothy Skipper
- Keeper Appliance, 1605 N. Liberty St., Apt. 3, owned by Daniel Armbrecht
- Organic Emporium, 1934 Reinecke Road, owned by OEK4-Victoria/Cuero
- Tito’s Sports Cantina, 1701 N. Laurent St., owned by Miguel Saenz Jr.
