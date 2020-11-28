The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Rocky Roost Farm, 13449 US Highway 77 N., owned by Michelle James
- Crystal Bee Beauty, 1303 E. Colorado St., Apartment 3, owned by Lacrystal Baylor
- Omar Gonzalez Construction, 102 Pembrook St., owned by Omar Gonzalez
- Days Quick Cleaning, 5003 Easley Road, owned by Daja Sanchez
- Sunflowers and Cacti, 435 Handley Road, owned by Felice Campbell
- 1st Choice Industrial Coatings, P.O. Box 5195, owned by John Yoder
- D’s 1 Stop, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite A, owned by David S. Evans
- D’Vine Boutique, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite I owned by Heather Ann Hernandez
- Texas Pressure Washing, 412 Waterford Drive, owned by Louis Solis Jr.
- A’s Cleaning Services 109 S. Troy St., owned by Anselma R. Martinez
- S&K Cattle Company, 380 McAdams Lane, Meyersville, owned by Sharon Timme and Kyle Powers
- KB’s Interior Design and Landscaping, 111 Masters Court, owned by Bryan D. Murray
- Vans Service Co., 424 Paco Road, owned by Larry Van Slooten
