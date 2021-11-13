The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Fish N Net, 3108 E. Red River St., owned by David Marshall
- Boat Transformers, 3108 E. Red River St., owned by David Marshall
- Heart Filled Kitchen, 113 Berkshire Lane, owned by Lou Ann Hoover
- Taste of Heaven, 3503 Flamingo Drive, owned by Willie M. Dean
- Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home “Joey”, 101 Albert Avenue, owned by Joe A. Rodriguez
- T & N Automotive and Services, 7619 Houston Highway, owned by Nicholas Alexander and Travis Slavik
- Fish N Net, 3108 E. Red River St., owned by David Marshall and Matthew T. Partain
- Elevation 13 Homes, 3309 Seagull Drive, owned by Samantha Melendez
- Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home “Joey Rodriguez”, 101 Albert Avenue, owned by Joe A. Rodriguez
- J&I Construction, 3303 Flamingo Drive, owned by Jose M. Garcia and Isabel Garcia
- Anytime Fitness, 3801 Houston Highway, owned by Phillip Johns
- Southern Paint Pro, P.O. Box 4767, owned by Phillip Johns
- Bird Nerd Publishing, 1603 Plantation Road, owned by Bird Nerd Publishing LLC
- IAFB, 104 Pebble Brook, owned by IAFB LLC
- Call of Country RV Park, 13875 US Highway 87 S, owned by Diego Rene Preciado
Peacecal Transportation, 405 W. Colorado St., owned by Reynaldo Ortega
