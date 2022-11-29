The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Victoria Food Mart, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, owned by Harpreet Singh
- Empire's Barbershop, 101 Andrew Lane, Victoria, owned by Jonathan Rodriguez
- Refined Radiance Med Spa+Salon, 3202 Navarro St. Suite 300, owned by Monica Nicole Garcia and Daniela Renea Gonzalez
- Junkyard Beauties, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Linda Diaz
- Rocking H Cleaning Services, 11520 Farm-to-Market Road 2441, Goliad, owned by Hope Harbin
- Classic Components Corp, 1810 E. Colorado St., Victoria, owned by Olanrewaju Olayinka