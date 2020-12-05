The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Little V Boutique, 112C Jason St., owned by Xiaowei Zuo
- 2K Enterprise, LLC DBA ATX Auctions Victoria, 3804 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Kiz Cox and Kathy Caudle
- Elite Plumbing Services, 405 Old Goliad Road, owned by Anita Cierra
- John Bravo Industrial Services, 263 Post Oak Trail, Inez, owned by John Bravo Industrial Services LLC
- D&D Properties, 1402 Johnny Drive, Port Lavaca, owned by Jeffrey Duckworth II, Adron Duckworth and Jonathan McDonald
- Scherer Kubota, 2303 N. Main St., owned by Calvin Scherer and Lorena Scherer
- Mazuca Beauty, 809 S. East St., owned by Ruby Alejandra Mazuca Ramos
- Wild Thorn Boutique, 16 Kimber Lane, Inez, owned by Marcede Pullen
- Five Heads Cookers, 1705 E. Locust Avenue, owned by Jaime Carlos Diaz
