The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Lerma Sisters Designs, 217 Brocton Drive, Victoria, owned by Candace Declet.
  • Virgo Restorations, 104 Avant Drive, Victoria, owned by Joshua Rios.
  • Edge Forward, 117 Rio Vista Drive, Victoria, owned by Mark William Guardipee.
  • Keith Hare, 242 Diebel Drive, Victoria, owned by Keith Hare.
  • The Pizza House, 114 Buckskin Trail, Victoria, owned by Corey Center.
  • Texas Child and Family Connection, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 501, Victoria, owned by Catherine Parsons Key.
  • Grey Wolf, 610 Pennsylvania Ave., Victoria, owned by Philip R. Dennis.

