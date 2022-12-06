The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Lerma Sisters Designs, 217 Brocton Drive, Victoria, owned by Candace Declet.
- Virgo Restorations, 104 Avant Drive, Victoria, owned by Joshua Rios.
- Edge Forward, 117 Rio Vista Drive, Victoria, owned by Mark William Guardipee.
- Keith Hare, 242 Diebel Drive, Victoria, owned by Keith Hare.
- The Pizza House, 114 Buckskin Trail, Victoria, owned by Corey Center.
- Texas Child and Family Connection, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 501, Victoria, owned by Catherine Parsons Key.
- Grey Wolf, 610 Pennsylvania Ave., Victoria, owned by Philip R. Dennis.