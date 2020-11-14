The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Turner’s Elite Landscaping, 288 Buck Square, owned by Danielle Turner
- Sissy’s Southbound Shop, 580 County Road 329, Yoakum, owned by Kasey McKamey
- Roger’s Auto Detail, 783 Timberline Drive, owned by Roger Morales
- DMD Designs, 301 Cornwall Drive, owned by Danyelle Michelle Dancy
- Roseheart Ent., 105 Brandywine Lane, owned by Kelly Trueheart
