The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Treemd Certified Tree Care, 8311 Zac Lentz Parkway, Apartment 422, owned by Kenneth Patterson
- Levi’s Germ Extermination, 5952 Midway Road S, Inez, owned by Lydia Hunt
- Hunt’s Braids and More, 5952 Midway Road S., Inez, owned by Tracy L. Hunt
- DGC Construction, 205 Timothy St., Inez, owned by Daniel Gonzalez
- Morales Drywall and Painting, 104 S. 3rd St., Seadrift, owned by Julio Morales Jr.
- KHE Go Coping and Tile, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, Unit C 38, owned by Daniel Hernandez Gonzalez
- Aunt Jo’s BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77 S, owned by Vic Salinas and Terri Debonillas
- Lola Insurance, 306 W. Rio Grande St., owned by Laurie Padron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.