The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Victoria Independent Baseball League, VIBL, 402 W. Power Avenue #3, Victoria, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- Huerta Construction, 3002 Cedar St., Victoria, owned by Jesus E Huerta
- M&R Promotions, 208 Crestview Drive, Victoria, owned by Jose Maria Raz and Juan Vicente Medina
- Citizens Medical Professional, 2701 Hospital Drive, owned by Michael R. Olson
- Glam Goliad, 136 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad, owned by Karen Irvin
- Bird Brain Automotive, 188 Forrest Ave., Victoria, owned by Stephen Navarro and Amy Hroch