The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Victoria Independent Baseball League, VIBL, 402 W. Power Avenue #3, Victoria, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
  • Huerta Construction, 3002 Cedar St., Victoria, owned by Jesus E Huerta
  • M&R Promotions, 208 Crestview Drive, Victoria, owned by Jose Maria Raz and Juan Vicente Medina
  • Citizens Medical Professional, 2701 Hospital Drive, owned by Michael R. Olson
  • Glam Goliad, 136 N. Courthouse Square, Goliad, owned by Karen Irvin
  • Bird Brain Automotive, 188 Forrest Ave., Victoria, owned by Stephen Navarro and Amy Hroch

