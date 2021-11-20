The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Eaglestrike Resources, 1005 E. Trinity St., owned by Daniel Urbano
- Zazu Property Management, 5003 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite G, owned by Tina L. Jacob
- 5H Brokerage, 409 Basswood St., owned by 5H Brokerage
- A+ Computer Repair Shop, 2020 Houston Highway, owned by Thang Minh Le
- New Start Home Rentals, 4901 Evergreen St., owned by Paul Buster Hansel IV
- Aisha’s Joy, 408 Williamsburg Ave., owned by Aisha King
- Sara’s Kreations, 118 Vista Alta St., owned by Sara Tamayo
