The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Kennedy Pecans, 404 Sun Valley Drive, owned by John Kennedy
- The Door CFC Victoria, 2007 Lawndale Drive, owned by Charles Fierro
- Halo Insurance Service, P.O. Box 3823, owned by Thomas Blythe
- Orbits Ice Cream and Restaurant, 601 B Goodwin Ave., owned by Novella Hosey
- Christine Ocean Seafood and Grill, 3402 Houston Highway, owned by Christine Yin
- Formix Preservations, 414 Monterrey Drive, owned by Michael Ponton
- Xi Lia Inc., 4303 N. Navarro St. No. 200, owned by Ling Weng
- Backwoods Soulfood Cafe, 8402 N. Navarro St., owned by Derick L. Ross
- Elegant Innovations Custom Remodelers, 121 Cabana Drive, owned by William Ray Jones
- Crown controls, 14036 U.S. 87 S., owned by David Beck
- K.S. Detail Solutions, 109 Mandarin Drive, owned by Tara Swanner
