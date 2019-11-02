The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Aguirre Construction, 1519 Bonham Drive. owned by Eddy E. Aguirre Miranda
- Richard Hines, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by Richard Hines
- Victoria Barber Shop, 1706 Davis St., owned by Ruben Gutierrez
- Janiah’s Royal Image, 308 W. Rio Grande St., owned by Janiah Maseda
- Southern Texas Trading Co., 1028 Guadalupe Road, owned by Kerry Hanselka Sr.
- Body Boutique Day Spa, 33902 John Stockbauer D, owned by Laurie Custer
- D and E Truckers and Hauling, 3204 Hummingbird Lane, owned by Derrick Nuells
- Hydra Services, 709 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Bob Stanley
- GWB Painting, 503 Clayton St., owned by Gary Wayne Butler
- 4 Star Masonry, Inc., 4803 E. North St., owned by Ersilia Garcia
