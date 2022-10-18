The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Garcia Painting and Remodeling, 109 Laguna Drive, Victoria, owned by Eddie Garcia
- Castillo Concrete, 839 Mumphord Road, Victoria, owned by Benjamin Castillo
- Good, Goods, 1705 Locust Ave., Victoria, owned by Daniel O. Gomez Jr.
- Profound Stability, 606 W. Larkspur St., Victoria, owned by Valerie Ramirez
- South Creek Resale and Collectibles, 508 Edinburgh St., Victoria, owned by Rhonda Barrios
- Shanghai U Trust Import and Export, 1810 E. Colorado St., Victoria, owned by Olanrewaju Olayinka
- Bruce Edwards Trucking, 1807 Meadowlane St., Victoria, owned by Bruce Edwards
- Howarton Services, 469 N. Herbert Ave., Victoria, owned by Harvey Howarton
- Goat Live Venue, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria, owned by Thomas Gillespie
- J and P Leita Farms, 1422 Johnson Road, Victoria, owned by Patty J. Leita
- Christa’s Mobile Cleaning Services, 4106 John Stockbauer Drive Apt 112, Victoria, owned by Christa Greenshaw
- Work of My Hands by Heather, 2004 Navidad St., Victoria, owned by Heather Miori.