The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Essential Peace, P.O. Box 3282, owned by Sarah Terrell
- Elite Fitness, 1903 E. Sabine St., owned by John Hill and Downhill Enterprises
- Republic of Texas Animal Artistry, 173 Koutney Road, Inez, owned by Traci Rhodes
- Riverside Plants, Lawn Cuts & More, 207 W. Water St., owned by Betty Jo Wheeler
- Alphalab Nutrition, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130, owned by Chrisie Hernandez
- Bully J’s Road Service, 3304 Erwin Ave., owned by Jose Feliciano G. Gonzales
- Victoria Visitation, 206 Windwood Lane, owned by Veronica Wood
- S Services, 102 Hahn Road, Port Lavaca, owned by Mario Salinas
- Victoria Visitation Services, 206 Windwood Lane, owned by Veronica Wood
- K & K Enterprise, 449 Hill Road, owned by Stephen L. Kupka
- Dunlap’s Power Washing, 307 E. 3rd St., owned by Gavin Dunlap and Craig Klacman
- Premium Concrete and Services, 405 Viking St., owned by Jonathan Gonzalez
