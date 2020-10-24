The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Mid Coast Auto Sales, 1402 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Michael W. Dvorak
- Lima’s Crafting, 1803 Woodlawn St., owned by Yolanda Limas
- Deer Crossing Mobile Home Park, 310 Cherokee Lane, owned by JohnPat Descendants Investments LLC
- Hidden Treasure, 104 N. Laurent St., owned by Duane Hayward
- Affordable Lawn Care, 605 N. Troy St., owned by Justin Ryan Valdez
- Kabani, 202 Canterbury Lane, owned by Krystal Huff
- BSC Automotive Services, 9501 N. Navarro St., Suite D, owned by Dean Balentine
- Cavazos Custom Remodeling, 204 S. Crescent Drive, owned by Richard Cavazos
