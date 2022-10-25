The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- The Nest Egg, 110 Mariner Drive, Victoria, owned by Lisa Blohm and Darren Blohm
- D&S Plumbing, 186 Reid Drive, Victoria, owned by David Stithem
- Diamond G Audio and More, 1011 Westwood St., Victoria, owned by Oscar Garza
- Florida’s Services, 315 Crawford Dr., Victoria, owned by John A. Florida IV
- Uniquely Yours By Kathleen, 763 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez, owned by Kathleen Thiele
- VLZ Elite Concepts, 2604 E. Rio Grande St., Suite B, Victoria, owned by Felipe Veliz
- Due for You Magazine and Marketing, 8806 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Gloria Sanchez Majefski
- Old Landmark Committee, 538 Rabbit Run Road, Victoria, owned by Bradley Minor
- Mr Lucky, 11760 Nursery Road, Victoria, owned by Ramiro Aviles
- Dek Design Co, owned by Darrick Kins