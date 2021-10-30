The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Dirty Birdie Sporting Fowl, 173 Koutney Road, Inez, owned by Steve Rhodes
- Genesis Auto Sales, 1005 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Amadeo Serna Jr.
- JW Landscaping/Painting, 418 Coleto Drive, owned by Gary Wayne Butler
- Victoria+Crossroads Connection, 204 Bristol Court, owned by Winston D. Snell and Jennifer Snell
- Crystalrockology, 204 Bristol Court, owned by Winston D. Snell and Jennifer Snell
- Oh Sew Sweet, 952 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Ashley Wernke
- Cuellar’s Trucking, 178 Summer Lane, owned by Crescencio Cuellar Arriaga
- Trader’s Row Texas, 105 Beck Road East, Inez, owned by Rod Ellwein
- Trader’s Row, 105 Beck Road East, Inez, owned by Rod Ellwein
- Morin Detailing Service, 206 Avenue A., Port Lavaca, owned by Reynaldo Mario Morin
- Julie’s Services, 216 Sirocco Drive, owned by Nhan Nguyen
- BLM Services, 1185 Levi Sloan Road, owned by Brett Maloney
- Triple A Logistics, 307 Cottonwood Drive, owned by Nancy B. Rivas
- Fagan Answering Service, Route 1 Box 15W, owned by Fagan Answering Service and Telemessaging Inc.
- Twin Palms Senior Living Facility, 12985 Shepley St., Bloomington, owned by William A. McCaskill
