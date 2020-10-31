The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- R&L Services, 460 Burkhart Road, owned by Ralph Escalona
- Papa’s Nursery, 4302 John Stockbauer Drive, Lot No. 37, owned by Michael J. Martignoni
- Art Resin by Mari, 4902 Lonetree Road, owned by Maricella Soto
- Inc Talk, 610 Antietam Drive, owned by Gerard Evans
- Brown’s Detailing, 115 Zephry Drive, owned by Sam Brown
- Rolln Ston, 1503 Navidad, owned by Lyndon Dilworth
- Krystal Ellsworth Designs, 80 Kliem Drive, owned by Krystal Ellsworth
- JC Restores, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600-191, owned by Jamie Lynn Cooper
- South Texas Performance, 1308 SW Moody St., owned by Darrell Heibel
- Quilters Patch, 205 North Star Drive, owned by Karen Leach and Ronald Leach
