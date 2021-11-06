The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Genovese Garage, 307 Circle St., Suite E, owned by Brandon Evans
- Victoria Driveshaft, 483 Blake St., owned by Josh Martin
- Suzies Cleaning Service, 686 Holzheauser Lane, Inez, owned by Susana Hernandez
- To Dye For Hair Salon, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite G, owned by Stefanie Escobar and Mercedes Gutierrez
- Marydlife Services, 4109 John Stockbauer Drive, Apartment 8202, owned by Mary Ann Zorn
- Wired Up, 106 E. River St., owned by Victor Salinas
- Wild Hare Services, P.O. Box 63, Nursery, owned by Christopher Joiner
- Mark Roberts, 317 Reoh Road, owned by Mark Roberts
- Bread Baby Entertainment, 104 Georgia Lane, owned by Adrian Williams
- JK Co., 404 Stone Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Kelly Fitch
- Johnny Details, 902 Siegfried St., owned by Johnny Rivas Jr.
- One 2 Envy Designer Accessories, 1404 Harry St., owned by Sone Q. Rojas
- Sweet N Sassy Creations, 108 Hickory Knoll St., owned by Lisa Briones, Debbie L. Gonzales and Valerie Minjares
- Crimson Phoenix, 4706 Evergreen Lane, owned by Erick Pollard
- Odd and Clawed Taxidermy, 3301 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Juan Flores
- Rustic Charm Boutique, 2202 Wildwood St., owned by Sonia Olvera and Janae Ramos
- Dirk Moore Photography, 109 Bridle Lane, owned by Dirk Moore
- Black Dahlia Boudoir, 118 N. Main St., Suite E, owned by Jennifer King
