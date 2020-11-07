The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Pitmasters Prime Catering, 402 W. Power Avenue, Apt. 1, owned by Donald Herrera
- The Smitty, 218 Kingwood Forest Drive, owned by Steven Smith
- Shamagr Enterprises, 2207 N. Main St., owned by Danny D. Pena
- Texas Premier Ranch Sales & Premier Ranch Sales, 5003-G John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Tina L. Jacob
- Dirty Sudz, 112 Calle Ricardo, owned by Brandon Scott Bauer
- Mis-N-T’s Cleaning Service, 1706 E. Guadalupe St., owned by Misty D. McBride and La Toya J. De Leon
- FBC Trucking, 191 Lee Marshall Drive, owned by Felipe Bastida
- Pete Leos Home Repair, 902 Fairview St., owned by Pete Leos Jr.
- Kids on Campus, 504 N. Farm-to-Market Road 444, Inez, owned by Trinidad Ortiz III and Lindsey Ortiz
- DRG Brothers hard Core Sports Marketing, 116 Gentle Breeze St., owned by Dennis R. Gildon II
- The Salty Selkie Designs, 217 Westwood St., owned by Tonya E. Ross
- Garza’s Garage, 1509 E. Stayton Avenue, owned by Reyes G. Garza III
- Artesanias La Isla Mexican Imports, 305 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Sandra Monica Rush
- It’s Over 9,000 Comics and Cards, 1607 N. Laurent St., owned by Nicole Aurora Boles
- Ozuna Cleaning Service, 329 Macon Creek, owned by Stephanie A. Ozuna
- AH Designs, 502 Park Lane, owned by Anthony A. Hermes
- The Auction Attic, 349 Dewberry Lane, owned by Dennis Maresh and Debbie Maresh
- Express Road Service, 152 Jared Road, owned by Ricky Conkle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.