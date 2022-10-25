The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- The Plaid Rooster, 837 Love Road, Victoria, owned by Missy Yearwood
- Fresh Start Residential and Commercial Cleaning Service, 504 N. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Hailey Rodriguez and Rudy Rodriguez Sr.
- Victorian Resale, 229 Rabbit Run Road, Victoria, owned by Debra Gonzales
- Vasquez Waste Service, P.O. Box 2396-77902, Victoria, owned by John Ramon Vasquez
- Booked and Baked, T’s B and B, 159 Lakeway Court, Victoria, owned by Teresa Schauer
- The Kloset, 1802 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, owned by Anna Dixon
- T&A Cleaning Services, 1802 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, Anna Dixon
- Diamond Construction, 607 Meyer St., Victoria, owned by Jaime Zamora II