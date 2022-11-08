The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Heaven’s One Stop Shop, 301 Augusta Drive No. 1102, Victoria, owned by Crystal Navarro
- First Serve Lawn and Home Services, 259 Baass Lane, Victoria, owned by Venus Star Jordan
- G&G Catering, 847 Otto Road, Inez, owned by Thomas J. Garcia
- Nails By Lee, 5303 N. Navarro St., Victoria, owned by Hien Vu
- B&M Hair Studio, 3612 N. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Bernice Ruiz
- Inmotion Gate Solutions, 1207 Lavalliere, Victoria, owned by Ricky Vasquez
- Morris Underground Construction, 2980 Weber Road, Victoria, owned by John Morris
- Golden Crescent Communications Services, 103 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, owned by Johnny P. Jank
- GCCS-Online.com, 103 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, owned by Johnny P. Jank
- Golden Crescent Communications, 103 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, owned by Johnny P. Jank
- JJ Cattle & Ranch, 4422 Farm-to-Market Road 237, Meyersville, owned by Johnny P. Jank
- Divine Charm Gift Boutique, 4408 Lilac Suite A-2, Victoria, owned by Evalyn Villarreal
- The Hideaway, 1807 Stolz St., Victoria, owned by Jerry Bing
- J & A’s Services, 702 Westwood Unit B, Victoria, owned by Johnathon Cee Carabajal
- Crossroads Realty, 205 Rosewood, Victoria, owned by Robert D. Rivera Jr.