The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- South Texas B3, 2505 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by South Texas B3
- Dr. Bakaj Assisted Living, 48 Post Oak Run, Inez, owned by Dr. Bakaj Assisted Living
- Crisis Credit Solutions, 101 Mockingbird Circle, owned by Vanessa Canchola
- J-Everyday Electric LLC, 1058 Hollybrook Drive, Inez, owned by Jason Sandoval
- H&S Roofing Construction, P.O. Box 1831, owned by Henry Salinas and Linda Briones
- T-N-T Tacos and Tamales Restaurant Inc., 908 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Reyna Herrera and Reyna Oyuki Nieto
- Compass Flooring Innovations, 704 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Gulf Coast Home Innovations
- KMD Consulting, 683 Thomaston River Road, Cuero, owned by Kelley Metzler
- Best Western Plus, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, owned by Bipinchandra Patel
- Prodigy, 120 Kingwood Forest Drive, owned by Bulmaro Martinez
- Pro Docs and Books, 4808 Lilac Lane, owned by Lisa Rocha
- Executive Inn, 204 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Siddhrajsinh Atodaria, Satishkumar Atodaria and Virendrasinh Vashi
- Geriamex, 2607 E. Poplar Avenue, owned by Alma Leticia Medrano
- Off the Wall, 1202 Parsifal St., owned by Stephen Victor Orsak
- Moen Remodeling, 1901 Navidad St., owned by Joshua James Moen
- Trent Austin, M3BA Basketball, 2802 Curlew St., owned by Trent Austin
- C-4 Services, 717 Northgate Road, owned by Blake Coles
- CW Land Management, 2810 River Road, owned by James Cody Wedemeier
