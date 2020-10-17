The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Kim Talley Insurance Services, 2001 E. Sabine St., Suite 105, owned by Kimberly Talley
- Cantu Contractor Service, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., Apt. 9101, owned by Lydia Cantu
- Extravagant Vibes Kustom Design Boutique, 191 N. Rio Grande St., Bloomington, owned by April Jessie Garza
- Rhythm & Soul Cuisine, 304 Monterrey Drive, owned by Shakita Clark
- Back to Life, 609 Mallette Drive, Apt. 915, owned by Jennifer Melvin
- Lone Star Enterprises, 13574 Nursery Drive, owned by Christopher Lee Sills
- SaltWater Cowboy Painting, 2629 Benbow Road, Inez, owned by Victor Ramirez
- Elite Plumbing Services, 405 Old Goliad Road, owned by Joe Cierra
- Big Tex Site Services, P.O. Box 5170, owned by Benjamin Gonzales
- Unicorns of Victoria, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., No. 2113, owned by Unique Holmes
- Blu Avenue, 504 N. Liberty St., owned by Corryn Dioguardi
- Garcia & Son’s, P.O. Box 732, Bloomington, owned by Roger Garcia Jr.
- Minnie Cee, 2107 N. Ben Jordan St., No. 2113, owned by Unique Holmes
- ER Computer, 99 Kim St., owned by Michael Cooke
- Pretty Bad Seed, 8602 Zac Lentz Parkway, No. 428, owned by Jaime Flores
- Martinez Painting, 1402 E. Power Ave., owned by Pedro Martinez
- La Dama’s Taco Trailer, 4609 Molina Drive, Corpus Christi, owned by Sandra Hernandez
- Artesanias La Isla Mexican Imports, 305 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Arturo Flores Sanchez
- SK Drinking Water Management & Consulting, P.O. Box 2943, owned by Steven F. Witt
- DB Enterprise, 1604 Milam Drive, owned by Marvin Charles McCooks Jr.
