The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- MLC Contracting Services, 5015 Ashland Creek, owned by Michael Cantu
- Mohawk Media Agency, 902 Benbow Road in Inez, owned by Jose R. Martinez
- TX Hair by Tess, 202 E. Constitution St., owned by Tess Moeller
- McCormick Insurance Agency, 118 N. Main St., owned by James Hillman McCormick
- JJ’s Tile, 2807 Algie St., owned by Jose Jesse Rodriguez
- Five Point Inspection, 1306 Berkman Drive, owned by Daniel Serrata
- Epico Machine Works, 162 North St., owned by Douglas Pawlik
- JP Networking, 2701 Leary Lane No. 87, owned by Johnny Thompson
