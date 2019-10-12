The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Incu8ed Logistics, 104 W. Water St., owned by Jason Nichols
- S&JD Painting, 222 Commerce St., Bloomington, owned by Senaida Garza
- CP Contracting, 110 Warren Drive, owned by Christopher P. Hall
- CRS, 8806 N. Navarro St., owned by Jack Brooks
- D&T Vintage Nook, 3728 S.W. Moody St., owned by Theresa Osswald Darst
