The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Dust Busters Cleaning Service, 108 North St., owned by Karen Sorrell
- Joker’s Cantina, 371 Lavaca Drive, owned by Leroy Vasquez
- Rush Lawn Care, 604 Lawndale Ave., owned by Calvin Stovall
- Econo Contracting, 285 Cody Drive, owned by Jesus M. Gonzales
- Amazing Cleaning Service, 515 Clayton St., owned by Gina Everett
- AVP Road Services, 3105 Gayle St., owned by Angel Villanueva
- SALVG Market, 224 Depot St., Telferner, owned by Mario Ybarbo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.