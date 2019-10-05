The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Eight Arms Photography, 1151 Garcitas Creek Road, owned by Brandee Vickery
- Vega’s Tile Works, 401 Reaser Road, owned by Jorge Vega Barcenas
- Julia Creations, Port Lavaca, owned by Julia Castillo
- Road Runners, 1905 Stolz St., owned by David Conkle
- Yazzi’s Bewitching Wigs, 2511 N. Laurent St., owned by Adrianna Villarreal
- R&C Barbecue, 8806 N. Navarro St., owned by Marc Anthony Guerrero
- SJV Plastic, P. O. Box 5282, owned by Jessica Venegas
- Wreaths for Fun, 1060 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Patricia Sanchez
- Because of Harvey, 208 Tuscany Drive, owned by Ann DuBoise
- Shine Bright Housekeeping, 230 Market St., in Bloomington, owned by Maria Torres
- Arismendez Contracting, 205 Viking St., owned by Ralph Arismendez Jr.
- Legacy Custom Homes, 3101 N. Main St., Apt. A, owned by Joeleo Hernandez
- AVI Assets, 1108 E. Juan Linn St., owned by David Illingworth and Magdalena Velez
