The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Mario’s Auto Body, 3105 E. Red River St., owned by Mario Valle
  • AAA Food Court, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Ernestina Pena
  • Juan’s Lawn Care Services, P.O. Box 55, Tivoli, owned by Juan Llanos Zuniga
  • TEAM 3BK, 5606 N. Navarro St., Suite 109, owned by TEAM 3BK
  • The Branded Nickel, 502 Berkshire Lane, owned by Valarie Perez
  • Platinum Sounds Entertainment, 111 Copper Rock Cove, owned by Dane Mikulenka
  • Kathryn C. Martin, 108 Suzanne Lane, owned by Kathryn C. Martin
  • Holiday Inn Express Victoria, 111 Huvar St., owned by Rafiq Rahim

