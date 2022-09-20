The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Mario’s Auto Body, 3105 E. Red River St., owned by Mario Valle
- AAA Food Court, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Ernestina Pena
- Juan’s Lawn Care Services, P.O. Box 55, Tivoli, owned by Juan Llanos Zuniga
- TEAM 3BK, 5606 N. Navarro St., Suite 109, owned by TEAM 3BK
- The Branded Nickel, 502 Berkshire Lane, owned by Valarie Perez
- Platinum Sounds Entertainment, 111 Copper Rock Cove, owned by Dane Mikulenka
- Kathryn C. Martin, 108 Suzanne Lane, owned by Kathryn C. Martin
- Holiday Inn Express Victoria, 111 Huvar St., owned by Rafiq Rahim