The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Jonesy’s Tree Trimming Services, 1342 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Chance Jones
- Mrs. K’s Kitchen Creations, 182 Matchett Drive, owned by Sheila Kahanek
- Victoria Cornhole League, 402 W. Power Ave., No. 3, owned by Clarence Smalls Jr.
- Smalls and Large Marketing, 402 W. Power Ave., No. 3, owned by Clarence Andre Smalls Jr.
- Sarah Davis Photography, 402 W. Power Ave., No. 3, owned by Sarah Michelle Davis
- Ustynik’s Cuts and Landscaping, 407 Queenswood Trail, owned by Sterling Ustynik
- Secretary and Notary Services, 101 S. Ben Jordan St., Apartment 2302, owned by Lucinda Sandoval
- Martin Auto Body, 4706 Farm-to-Market Road 1685, owned by Joshua Martin
- JP Construction, 3402 Cedar St., owned by Juan Pedro Moreno
- Pimentel Beekeeping, 4322 US Highway 77-S, owned by Kristen Pimentel
- Jerry’s World Lawn and Service, P.O. Box 91, owned by Geronimo Fuentes
