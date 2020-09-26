The following have filed for new business permits or renewed exisitng permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Proscape, 208 Palmwood Drive, owned by Daniel Chapa
- Jetta’s Cuts, 1214 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite A, owned by Jetta Mobley
- The Bubbly Bar, 201 Amhurst St., owned by Mackenzie Schrade-Garrett and Jake Garrett
- Crossroads Custom Gates, 835 Ohrt Road, owned by Melanie Hargis
- Lily Lush, 906 Oliver St., owned by Brianna R. Rosas
- Victoria’s Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., owned by Emmanuel E. Hernandez
- Crafty Tink, 508 Edinburgh St., owned by Rhonda Barrios
- Atwell’s Elotes & SpudZz, 117 Byron Lane, owned by John Atwell and Angie Atwell
- Basic Beach Travel, 507 Dundee St., owned by Amber L. Sharon
- Basic Beach Designs, 507 Dundee St., owned by Amber L. Sharon
- Ladybugs Fashion, 217 W. Seventh, No. 5, Bloomington, owned by Dezarea Ford
- Jeffery Abshire, P.O. Box 189, Bloomington, owned by Jeffery Abshire
- Svetlik BBQ Co., 406 Woodridge Drive, owned by Jeffery Eric Svetlik and Violeta Stefanova Svetlik
- Winware Holding Co., 216 Fenway St., owned by Mason Tipton
- Third World Incorporated, 104 Lexington Lane, owned by Christopher Johnson
