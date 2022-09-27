The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Koko’s Cleaning Service, 607 Fillmore Ave., Apt. 2602, owned by Crystal Palomares
- VIP Nail, 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite D, owned by Oanh Hoang Nguyen
- El Paraiso Sports Bar, 607 S. Laurent St., owned by Isabell Garcia
- Pat’s Land and Cattle, P.O. Box 10423, Corpus Christi, owned by Patrick A. Thompson
- Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Michael R. Olson, CEO
- Citizens Medical Professional, 2701 Hospital Drive, Michael R. Olson, CEO
- Keller Custom Harvesting, 613 Glenmore St., owned by Sean Keller
- Acres to Mow Lawn Care Service, 2610 Dudley St., owned by Trevion Joe Threadgill White
- The Pageant Zone, 501 E. North St., Suite 200, owned by Melody Kloss
- True Blue Pools & Spas, 107 Brenna Circle, owned by True Blue Pools & Spas
- STX Equity, 54 Manahuilla St., Goliad, owned by STX Equity