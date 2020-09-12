The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Wooden Hearts & Co., 85 Antlers Lane, owned by Cassandra Garcia
- R & R Metal Builders, 503 Bingham Road, owned by Jaime Rodriguez Barrientos
- The V Coworking & Conference Room, 1708 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, owned by The V Coworking & Conference Room
- DG&A High Power Rocketry, 96 Jones Road, Bloomington, owned by Daniel E. Cantu and Javier Daniel Cantu
- Unique Boutique, 1008 S. Laurent St., owned by Mary Helen Zapata
- Grandy’s, 4201 N. Navarro St., owned by David S. Johnson
- KS Electric, 108 W. Trinity St., owned by Keith Sion
- Maid For You, 2207 N. Main St., owned by Mary Zorn and Jill Pena
