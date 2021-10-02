The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Best Western Plus, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, owned by Bipinchandra Patel
- Compassionate Carpenters, 201 Eleanor St., owned by Donnie Mike McCurrin
- Eclipse Power Washing, 103 Gettysburg Drive, owned by Jesaiah Delgado
- TK Fencing and Construction, 1376 Tipton Road, Inez, owned by Trevor Kurtz
- In The Skin Tattoo and Piercing Studio, 1308 N. Main St., owned by Brittany Bowling
- Top 2 Bottom Cleaning, 1002 Taylor Ave., owned by Temi Plavidal
- Mission Valley Drone Services, 1720 Lower Mission Valley Road, owned by John E. Novak
- JP Audio Solutions, 115 Brookwood, owned by James Martinez
- Albert Conchola Paint Contractor, 3107 N. Main St., owned by Albert Conchola
- Happie Hippie, 5507 N. Main St., owned by Ana C. Reyes
- LC Services, 15 Tiffany Drive, owned by Lawrence Cavazos
- Coastal Wildlife Consulting, 212 Yuma Drive, owned by Frank Scott Mitchell
