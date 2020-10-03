The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Deleon Hauling, 808 Rhinegold St., owned by Robert Deleon
- Virgos Sapphire, 407 Westwood St. No. B, owned by Jennifer Hernandez
- Full Force Victoria, 5004 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Chris Tompkins
- Crossroads Concrete, P.O. Box 4767, owned by Scott Wischkaemper
- Lock Shock & Barrel Studio, 301 Santa Fe, owned by Chris Melendez and Elias Melendez
- Nails by Charlieeee, 4406 Lilac Lane, owned by Charlie Nguyen
- Diamond G Services, 395 Cody Drive, owned by Elizabeth Cantu
- MJ Craft Creations & Designs, 106 Rio Vista Drive, owned by Jennifer Vasquez and Manuel Vasquez
- Garza’s Automotive & Repair Shop, 605 N. Glass St., owned by Andrew Garza
- OREKA Energy Services, 3508 Gayle St., owned by Orlando Mejia
- MAG Coatings, 107 Antelope Circle, owned by Martin Gomez
- Ramiro Construction, 2318 Ozark St., owned by Ramiro Rodriguez Jr.
- Ponton Electric, 1704 Thurmond St., owned by Kenneth N. Ponton
- Cleo’s Cleaning Service, 314 Riata, owned by Cleotilde Gonzales
- Patriot Compression Services, P.O. Box 61194, Midland, owned by Heather Abney
- Trippie Little Hippie, 202 Willow Way, owned by Kyleigh Nethery
- 2 Hermanos, 1001 Eisenhower St., owned by Marcelino Martinez Hernandez and Junior Josue Dominguez Gomez
- Custom Contracting & Services, 356 Farm-to-Market Road 237, owned by Mike Fikac
