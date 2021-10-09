The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- OMG Solutions, 352 Haynes Road, owned by James R. Cook
- Concrete Contractors, P.O. Box 94, Nursery, owned by Zed Stewart
- Dirty South Auto Brokers, 3904 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite 116, owned by Jessica Keller, Sean Keller, Amanda Moehle-Boyd and Schyler Boyd
- The Grazing Box, 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 106, owned by Valerie Marie Ramirez
- Keeper Appliance, 1605 N. Liberty St., No. 3, owned by Leslie A. Werner, Michael B. Hughes and Daniel Armbrecht
- Gutter Perfections & More, 3202 Cherry St., owned by Rene D. Martinez
- MS Tractor and Lawn Services, 2407 Warburton Road, owned by Flying S Services
- Grow With The Flow Landscaping, 303 W. Nueces St., Apartment B, owned by Kimberly Bay
- Janecka Insurance Agency, P.O. Box 2554, owned by Gail A. Janecka
- Sew Be It Fashion, 1704 1/2 E. Airline Road, owned by Lisa Ruiz
