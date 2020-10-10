The following have filed for new business permits or have renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- South Texas Drafting Service, P.O. Box 5201, owned by Samuel D. Klekar
- R & R, 121 Jared Road, owned by Rose Marie Vela
- G Q Painting & Remodeling, 634 Farm-to-Market Road 236, owned by Jorge Fernandez
- Independent Caregiver, 468 Jessica Drive, owned by Nancy Rosas
- JRD Services, 107 Deer Trot Drive, owned by Jeremy Delgado
- Bearded Baker Brownie Company, 207 N. Navarro St., owned by Andrew Woolsey
- B.S. Lawn Service, 304 Mason Circle, owned by Juan Salas
- Alder Tree Jewelry Company, P.O. Box 337, owned by Kerry Malik
- Janiah’s Royal Image, 2010 N. Navarro St., Suite B, owned by Janiah Maseda
- Mike Pozzi Catering, 906 Blyth Road, owned by Mike Pozzi
- Trinity Sports, 4902 Dahlia Lane, owned by Nico Esparza
- LC Gentry, 207 Versailles St., owned by Trey Newman
- Folksy Farmstead, 350 Winding Way Drive E, owned by Mary Purcell
