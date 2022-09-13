The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Guzman Western Wear, 6412 N. Navarro St., Suite D, owned by Martin Guzman
- Old School Construction, 2202-C E. North St., owned by Jonathan Gomez
- Victoria Solar Screens, 207 Fenway Drive, owned by Luis Burgos
- Berrios Construction, 804 N. Jecker St., owned by Rudy Said Berrios Maldonado
- Gabriel James Simmons Sr. DBA Kabs Transport, 3207 E. Airline Road, Apartment 108, owned by Gabriel Simmons
- B&V Concrete, 839 Mumphord Road, owned by Benjamin Castillo and Victor Castillo
- Miranda’s Aesthetics, 3904 N. John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Miranda Garcia
- Holly D Designs, 359 Camino Real St., owned by Holly D. Marshall
- Kivi’s Convenience, 2402 N. Ben Wilson St., Apartment 6301, owned by Kevin Chang
- Level X Performance, 108 Cozzi Circle, Suite G, owned by Brandon Michael Grahmann
- 18 Mile Creek Cattle Company, 1496 Nagel Road, owned by Kelly Arnecke
- Yetter Services, 1810 Colorado St., owned by Olanrewaju Olayinka