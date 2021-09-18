The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
B
- est Western Plus, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, owned by Bipinchandra Patel
- Golden Crescent Disc Golf Club, Riverside Park, owned by Tyler Priour and Andrew Schneider
- AS’s Art, 608 N. George St., Apartment 4, owned by Alisha R. Sanchez
- Steve Odom Delivery, 2009 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by Steve Odom
- Gulfcoast Carwash, 4306 U.S. 59 N, P.O. Box 5069, owned by Norman Nickle and Magdalene McCracken
- MH Notary Services, 1808 N. Deleon St., owned by Michele Hansen
- Belle Vie Patisserie, 1472 Old Bloomington Road North, owned by Harley Lynn Moore
- Gulfcoast Carwash, 4306 U.S. 59 N, P.O. Box 5069, owned by Magdalene McCracken
- TJ Nails, 2604 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite A, owned by Tri Huu Huynh
- Vern’s Mowing Service, 712 Gilbert Road, Edna, owned by Kim McClure
- M&P Constructions, 4405 N. Navarro St., No. 705, owned by Brandon Polk and Javier Mendoza
- Klean & Shine Janitorial Services, 3933 Key Road, P.O. Box 813, Bloomington, owned by Adriana L. Segovia
- Winware Holding LLC, 2511 N. Laurent St., owned by Mason E. Tipton (UCC 1-308)
