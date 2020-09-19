The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Just Blinds, 111 Newport Drive, owned by Carol Willis Wiese
- Diane’s Deliveries, 5641 U.S. 77 S, owned by Diane Angott
- Crossroads Concrete, P.O. Box 4767, owned by Scott Wischkaemper and Phillip Johns
- Skopal Chiropractic, 1302 E. Virginia Ave., owned by Benny Skopal
- Matthews Mowing, 1710 E. Mesquite Lane, owned by Matthew Dykes
- J3 Welding Services, 264 Bambi Drive, owned by Brandon Jeanis
- Victoria Furniture Warehouse, 606 Profit St., owned by Donahvan Henderson-Robello
- Honey Bee Boutique, 3208 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Denise Rubio
- Bestway Income Tax/BKKP, 1001 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Carmen N. Garza
- Styling by Cindy, 5404 Country Club Drive, owned by Cindy Ramirez
- Benina B Tax Service & Rockys Trucking, 2702 Cardinal St., owned by Benina B. Santos
- Barhop, 523 Hartman Road, owned by Darielle Gartica
- Rare Looks Beauty Salon, 205 Northstar Drive, Suite K, owned by Eloiza Soto
- Raining Grace, 302 Mason Circle, owned by Anastasia Willis and Jeancie Logue
- Texas Lady Stained Glass, 417 Mission Bell Road, owned by Debrah F. Klare
- Trinity Homes, 173 West Kruse Avenue, Port Lavaca, owned by Goll Enterprises
- Sign Gypsies — Crossroads, 1019 Hill Road, Telferner, owned by Vanessa Creager Parker
