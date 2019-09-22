The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Tina King Ministries, 13417 Farm-to-Market Road B-184, in Bloomington, owned by Lametrica King
- Anna’s Cleaning, 4109 John Stockbauer Drive, Apt. 88108, owned by Anna Bouveng
- Paradise Acres, 202 Garcitas Grove, in Inez, owned by Vickie Lynn Dunseth
- Jason’s Custom Carpentry, 202 Regency Ave., A, owned by Jason Ybarra St.
- JMG Property, 2208 Port Lavaca Drive, owned by Phillip Johns
- Walthall Ag Service, 11776 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., in Inez, owned by Tamy K. Walthall
- J3 Safety Consultants, 213 Canyon Creek, owned by Joe Soto
