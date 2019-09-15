The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- K&R Enterprises, 201 Sylvia St., owned by Richard C. Parsons
- Martha’s Cleaning Service, 2904 Swan Drive, owned by Martha Ramirez
- Defend Yourself, 204 Kelly Crick, owned by Jeffery McDaniel
- Fast Pace Landscaping, 701 Fern Land, owned by Ray A Chamberlain
- Espinoza Cabinets, 2304 College Drive, owned by Jesus Espinoza
- Victoria Refinishing Services, 3508 Houston Highway, owned by Lee Michael Hall
- Sen Cleaning Services, 3009 Meadowlane, owned by Jacqueline Verastegui
- Mainely Fites, 605 E. Anaqua Ave. owned by Nikko S. Fites
- Lovestar Site Services, 415 Holly Lane, owned by Faith Ramos
- Salazar Construction, P. O. Box 5283, owned by Fabiola Belmares
- Insight, 119 Cynthia St., owned by Dominic J. Scavo
- Just Breathe Day Spa, P. O. Box 294, Bloomington, owned by Monica Arvizu
