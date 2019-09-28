The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Honey Do Handyman Service, 131 N. McCann Ave. in Aransas Pass, owned by Larry Mize
- Cindy’s Cleaning Service, 305 Bradley St., Telferner, owned by Cynthia Cude
- Harwell’s Custom Processing, 7804 Farm-to-Market Road 236, owned by Gregory C. Harwell
- Stanley Enterprise, 105 Canterbury Lane, owned by Wade Nicholas Strange
- D&J Vending, 355 Lake Shore Drive, owned by Jeremy Andrew Delossantos
- Gladys Design, 507 Arabian Drive, owned by Michael Zimmermann
- Los Gatos Phone Repairs, 8311 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Apt. 727, owned by Nicholas Power
- W.M.J. Paintmasters, 3602 Linda Drive, owned by Guillermo Martinez Jr.
- Cowboys Road Specialists, 8806 N. Navarro St. Unit 600, owned by Jack Brooks
- Precision Woodworking and Construction, 1302 LaValliere St., owned by Richard Evans
- Green Lawncare, 1102 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Bryan Green
- Madison Barnwell Partnership, 435 Conti Lane, owned by Robert R P. Barnwell Jr.
