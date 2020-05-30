The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Minors Marine Detailing, 538 Rabbit Run Road, owned by Jeremy Minor.
- JWB Wine, P. O. Box 400, owned by Joe Braman
- Three is Enough Construction, 1705 E. Locus Ave., owned by James Carlos Diaz
- Blain Carman Construction, 607 Antietam Drive, owned by Blain Carman
- Texas Techs, 585 Reeves Ranch Road, owned by Aaron Migl Jr. and Patrick McBride
- Royal Custom Painting, 1504 Pleasant Green Drive, owned by Josue Antonio Segura Rodriguez and Marco Segura
- Rocking M Services, 11212 US 59 N., owned by Rory McRinney
- Grasszilla Lawn Care, 603 Antietam Drive, owned by Eric Hernandez
- Vela Services, 2810 River Road, owned by Hollis Vela
- Bianca and Company. 301 Trent St. owned by Bianca Figueroa
- Physicians Computer Services, 716 Northgate, owned by Kathy Motley
- Smithdecks, 111 U.S. 59, owned by Michael Martin Smith
- Peters Hauling, 258 Shin Oak Road, owned by Andrew Torres
- American All-Around Repair Company, 314 B Villafranca Road, owned by Rudolfo Pena
