The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • Minors Marine Detailing, 538 Rabbit Run Road, owned by Jeremy Minor.
  • JWB Wine, P. O. Box 400, owned by Joe Braman
  • Three is Enough Construction, 1705 E. Locus Ave., owned by James Carlos Diaz
  • Blain Carman Construction, 607 Antietam Drive, owned by Blain Carman
  • Texas Techs, 585 Reeves Ranch Road, owned by Aaron Migl Jr. and Patrick McBride
  • Royal Custom Painting, 1504 Pleasant Green Drive, owned by Josue Antonio Segura Rodriguez and Marco Segura
  • Rocking M Services, 11212 US 59 N., owned by Rory McRinney
  • Grasszilla Lawn Care, 603 Antietam Drive, owned by Eric Hernandez
  • Vela Services, 2810 River Road, owned by Hollis Vela
  • Bianca and Company. 301 Trent St. owned by Bianca Figueroa
  • Physicians Computer Services, 716 Northgate, owned by Kathy Motley
  • Smithdecks, 111 U.S. 59, owned by Michael Martin Smith
  • Peters Hauling, 258 Shin Oak Road, owned by Andrew Torres
  • American All-Around Repair Company, 314 B Villafranca Road, owned by Rudolfo Pena
